Several more countries may join TITR Association - Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Association of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor) is considering the issues of entry of several countries into this structure, Secretary General of the TITR Association Gaidar Abdikerimov told Trend.

According to him, the geography of this route is expanding and Singapore, Bulgaria and Lithuania are expected to join the association this month.

"Negotiations are underway with Austria, Austrian companies, and Germany. All this gives us reason to expand the geography of our corridor," he stressed.

Approximately five billion euro will be invested in the infrastructure and process efficiency improvement of the TITR in the next five years. This route plays a significant role in integrating Central Asian producers with global markets in the direction of Türkiye, North African countries, and Southern Europe.

The purpose of this route is to facilitate the transit of goods through countries such as China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, Poland, and Romania. These eight countries have been working together within the framework of the project since 2017.