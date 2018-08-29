Japanese manufacturers interested in establishing JVs in Kyrgyzstan

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Kyrgyzstan Marat Sharshekeev has paid a visit to Japan, Kabar agency reported.

The trip was made possible thanks to the invitation of the government of Japan and the Chambers of Commerce of Tokyo and Osaka cities.

Sharshekeev said Japan is determined to intensify trade and economic cooperation with the countries of Central Asia, and Kyrgyzstan was the first country which received an invitation to get acquainted with the economic potential of Japan.

The meetings were held with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the Kyrgyz ambassador to Japan, Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Tokyo, Osaka cities and the Association of Industrial Enterprises.

During the talks with the Chairman of the OCCI (Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Hiroshi Ozaki, who is also the Deputy Secretary General of the Japanese Organizing Committee of EXPO-2015, Sharshekeev discussed the program of assistance to Kyrgyz entrepreneurs in preparation for participation in EXPO-2025.

During his stay, Sharshkeev also visited industrial enterprises - automobile factories of Honda and Daihatsu, as well as Yamanashi Kanzume (canned food production company).

He also invited the Japanese side to consider the creation of joint automobile manufacturing enterprises in Kyrgyzstan, since the Kyrgyz Republic has access to multi-million markets of the EAEU countries.

Also, the Yamanashi Kanzume officials got interested in processing organic agricultural foods, after tasting honey, nuts and dried fruits brought by Sharshkeev. They also expressed willingness to consider establishing a manufacturing facility in Kyrgyzstan.

Sharshekeev said Japan stated its readiness to cooperate with the business community of Kyrgyzstan.

"On our part, it is necessary to improve the legal framework for the arrival of investors in terms of preferential tax administration and to create favorable conditions for the development of foreign entrepreneurship," he said.

