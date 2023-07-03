Deputy FM of Tajikistan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Deputy Foreign Minister from Tajikistan Sodik Imomi will visit Azerbaijan tomorrow to attend a meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement at the ministerial level in Baku, a diplomatic source told Trend.

Moreover, Head of the Department of International Organizations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hotam Qurbonov will also come to Azerbaijan.

The event will take place on July 5-6.

Azerbaijan has been chairing the Non-Aligned Movement since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for another 1 year.