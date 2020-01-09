Israeli ambassador completing diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 9

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has received Israeli Ambassador Moshe Kimchi, who is completing his diplomatic mission in the country, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The minister thanked the diplomat for his productive activities during the period of work in this position and great contribution to the strengthening of Turkmen-Israeli cooperation.

At this stage, the two countries are negotiating the prospects for cooperation in the field of economics, business, energy, tourism and education. Israel offers its services in the field of purification, desalination and rational use of water resources.

In the past, Israel took an active part in the reconstruction of Turkmenistan’s biggest oil refinery near the Caspian Sea. Israeli companies were also actively involved in the Turkmen agricultural sector.

In September last year, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, expressed hope for the Turkmen president’s visit to Israel.

