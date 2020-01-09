Israeli ambassador completing diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan

9 January 2020 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 9

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov has received Israeli Ambassador Moshe Kimchi, who is completing his diplomatic mission in the country, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The minister thanked the diplomat for his productive activities during the period of work in this position and great contribution to the strengthening of Turkmen-Israeli cooperation.

At this stage, the two countries are negotiating the prospects for cooperation in the field of economics, business, energy, tourism and education. Israel offers its services in the field of purification, desalination and rational use of water resources.

In the past, Israel took an active part in the reconstruction of Turkmenistan’s biggest oil refinery near the Caspian Sea. Israeli companies were also actively involved in the Turkmen agricultural sector.

In September last year, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, in a letter to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, expressed hope for the Turkmen president’s visit to Israel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ashgabat plans large-scale work to modernize energy system
Oil&Gas 16:06
Turkmenistan mulls prospects for co-op with SCO
Turkmenistan 15:54
Turkmenistan showcases textile products at exhibition in Germany
Business 8 January 19:10
Bank of Israel chief to recommend Abir as deputy governor
Israel 8 January 17:38
Petronas Carigali opens tender in Turkmenistan on inspection of equipment
Tenders 8 January 13:20
Iran - important foreign trade partner of Turkmenistan
Business 8 January 12:29
Latest
What will be dynamics of prices in Azerbaijan’s car market this year?
Business 20:38
Azerbaijani company with big authorized capital merges with Silk Way Business Aviation
Transport 20:35
Central Bank of Iran finds better methods for foreign currency supply
Finance 20:27
Turkish farmers to save money by using solar power
Turkey 20:26
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes tugboat overhaul
Transport 20:25
CEC head appeals to Azerbaijan’s parliamentary candidates over collection of signatures
Politics 20:10
Azerbaijan’s plant discloses production volumes of most profitable products
Business 19:55
Compulsory real estate insurance - basis for developing insurance segment in Azerbaijan
Finance 19:51
Azerbaijan’s brick factory to expand varieties of products
Business 19:49