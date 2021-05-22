Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reaches USD 10.32 bln

In January-April 2021, foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan amounted to $10.32 billion, decreasing by $ 378.8 million compared to the same period of 2020, decline made 3.5%, the State Statistics Committee of the republic said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Exports made up $3 billion 482 million (19.1% decrease compared to January-April 2020), and imports - $6 billion 840.4 million (7.0% increase). As a result, the balance of foreign trade turnover amounted to $3 billion 358.4 million.

Among the 20 major foreign trade partner countries, there is also an active foreign trade balance with six countries, in particular with Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Canada and Iran. With the remaining 14 countries there is a passive balance of foreign trade turnover.

Today Uzbekistan carries out trade relations with 156 countries of the world. The highest volume of foreign trade turnover was registered with China (20.5%), Russia (17.8%), Kazakhstan (11.8%), Turkey (9.3%), the Republic of Korea (4.8%), Kyrgyzstan (2.4%) and Afghanistan (2.3%).