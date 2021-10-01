Uzbekistan invites Election Commission of India representatives ahead of presidential election

Ahead of the presidential election in Uzbekistan, the country invited representatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to observe the poll proceedings.

The presidential election in Uzbekistan is scheduled to be held on October 24.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, Dilshod Akhatov, on Wednesday confirmed the development to ANI.

"On September 15, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights opened an election observation Mission for the 24 October presidential election in Uzbekistan. Moreover, number of international observers from different countries including India will be attending in upcoming elections. In particular, we are expecting participation of the delegation from the Election commission of India." Uzbekistan envoy told ANI.

The campaigning for the presidential election started in Uzbekistan on September 20.

On 14 September, Uzbekistan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered five candidates nominated by the country's five political parties for the upcoming polls.