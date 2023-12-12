Uzbekistan opens embassy in Qatar

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan officially opened its embassy in Qatar, Trend reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov took part in the opening ceremony of the embassy in Doha.

"Thanks to the high dynamics set by the leaders of the two countries, Uzbek-Qatari relations are developing at an unprecedented level. In May, a diplomatic mission of Qatar opened in Tashkent. Undoubtedly, these embassies will serve to strengthen our relations," the minister said.

Uzbekistan and Qatar have made significant progress in establishing closer contacts, developing legal frameworks and expanding areas of cooperation.

In June 2023, the visit of the Emir of Qatar to Samarkand opened a new page in Uzbek-Qatari relations. During the visit, an agreement was reached to raise cooperation to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

In addition, the parties reached an agreement on the participation of leading Qatari companies in the implementation of investment projects with a total value of $12 billion.

In 2022, trade turnover between our countries amounted to $4.8 million.