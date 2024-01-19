EBRD, Uzbekistan discuss financial, investment co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 19. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Uzbekistan talked on expansion of financial and investment cooperation, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UK Ravshan Usmanov and the Secretary General of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Kazuhiko Koguchi in London.

During the meeting, the EBRD Secretary General praised and expressed support for the large-scale democratic and socio-economic reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan.

The sides also noted the implementation of a wide range of joint programs and projects.

Prospects of cooperation aimed at giving new dynamics to the relations between Uzbekistan and the EBRD were also discussed.

Meanwhile, the EBRD approved its five-year country plan in 2018, specifying priority sectors for the Bank's initiatives in Uzbekistan.

According to the head of the EBRD office in Uzbekistan, Andi Aranitasi, those priorities include the enhancement of competitiveness by strengthening the role of the private sector’s role in the economy, as well as the promotion of green energy and resource solutions across sectors.

Aranitasi added that support for increased regional and international cooperation and integration has also been one of the pillars of the Bank's cooperation with Uzbekistan.