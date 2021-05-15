Georgia reports 1,576 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,576 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 44,278 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 1,576 new cases 868 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 162

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 130

Adjara - 92

Kakheti - 77

Kvemo Kartli - 71

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 54

Shida Kartli - 51

Guria - 35

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 21

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 15.

Meanwhile, 584 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus, while 29 patients have died.

As of now, the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 329,407, including 307,918 recoveries,4,426 deaths and 17,037 active cases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356