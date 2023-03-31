Business Association of Georgia says 63% of member companies plan to increase investments in 2023

The Business Association of Georgia published the results of a survey that said 63 percent of its member companies planned to increase the volume of their investments this year, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Collected in the first quarter of the year, the survey also saw 28 percent of the member companies say they would keep investment levels unchanged this year, while nine percent predicted a decline.

The Association, which brings together around 100 companies, said the construction sector had shown the “most optimistic” investment expectations in 2023.

It noted 75 percent of surveyed companies in the industry planned to increase investments, while for the trade sector the figure stood at 64 percent.

Among companies in the service sector 63 percent indicated plans for increasing their investments, while in the industrial sector 45 percent projected annual increase of their total investment volume.