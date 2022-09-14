3 IS militants killed in gov't operation in N. Iraq

Three Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Tuesday during a government operation in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, the government-backed Hashd Shaabi paramilitary forces said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A joint force of the government army and Hashd Shaabi fighters killed the three IS militants after chasing them in a desert area west of the provincial capital Mosul, some 400 km north of Baghdad, according to a statement by the media office of Hashd Shaabi.

Four Hashd Shaabi fighters were wounded in the operation, the statement said.

The force also seized a vehicle used by the extremist militants that contains explosive belts, weapons and ammunition, it added.