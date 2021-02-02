India and Qatar affirm their commitment for closer collaboration

Arab World 2 February 2021 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
India and Qatar affirm their commitment for closer collaboration

The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest at the regional and multilateral levels, including cooperation at the UN.

In was a dramatic reversal of events, Arab leaders from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt signed a declaration to retore diplomatic relations with Qatar in January this year, after having imposed an embargo against the country nearly three and half years ago.

A gesture that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed as, “our Gulf, Arab and Islamic solidarity and stability”.

“There is a desperate need today to unite our efforts to promote our region and to confront challenges that surround us, especially the threats posed by the Iranian regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme and its plans for sabotage and destruction.”

Restoration effect

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa upon his arrival to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) 41st Summit in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia. Arab leaders signed a declaration to retore diplomatic relations with Qatar at the Summit.

The news of the reconciliation means that newer opportunities for trade and collaboration are now beginning to open up, not just with the GCC countries but also for countries like the US and India.

In fact, India was one to react positively to the announcement, with Anurag Srivastava, India’s Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson stating, “We were pleased to note the positive developments at the recently concluded GCC Summit in Al-Ula, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We welcome the reconciliation and rapprochement between countries in the region.

India shares excellent relationship with all the countries in the GCC, which is in our extended neighbourhood, and we hope that such encouraging developments will further promote peace, progress and stability in the region.

“We will continue to work with GCC countries for the strengthening of our bilateral co-operation. We also look forward to enhance our institutional dialogue and partnership with the GCC.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah calling on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before their bilateral meeting in February last year. India and Qatar share strong bilateral ties in sevral sectors, including defence.

An acceleration of relations

India has been one of the few countries who has managed to pull off a difficult balancing act during the years of the embargo, by increasing engagement and furthering relations with Gulf countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia while still maintaining good relations with Qatar. And it appears that manoeuvring that diplomatic high rope is finally coming to fruition, as India and Qatar reviewed bilateral relations including energy, trade, investments, defence and health security at the Foreign Office Consultations yesterday.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest at the regional and multilateral levels, including cooperation at the UN and other international fora and agreed to convene the first Joint Commission Meeting at Foreign Minister level at an early date.

Both sides expressed satisfaction that despite the COVID-19 pandemic they have kept in close touch including the telephone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar and the visit of External Affairs Minister to Qatar in December 2020 “which gave new momentum to bilateral relations”. The two countries have also reiterated their commitment to working closely together in these areas and further discussing new areas of cooperation.

“The Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including political, energy, trade, investments, defence, food security, health security, science and technology, consular, community and cultural issues,” an MEA release said.

Qatar and India

Home to nearly 700,000 Indians, Qatar has a large Indian diaspora. According to data released by Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) and Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), there are over 6000 big and small Indian companies operating in Qatar at present, with an investment of about US$450 million in the country.

Qatar’s bilateral trade with India was valued at $10.95 billion in 2019-20, according to official data, and H E Dr. Deepak Mittal, Indian Ambassador to Qatar, recently stated that Qatar-India trade volume is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 level by middle of this year.

“Bilateral trade between Qatar and India crossed $11bn in 2019. Despite COVID-19 challenges the trade volume between two countries from April to November in 2020 was about $7bn which was a good growth,” He told The Peninsula.

Qatar also has great importance when it comes to India’s energy security. With an import of nearly 10 million metric tonnes (MMT) of LNG, both through a long-term contract between Petronet of India and RasGas of Qatar and spot purchases by Indian companies, Qatar is the largest supplier of LNG to India, accounting for over 50% of India’s global LNG imports. In 2015, Petronet LNG and Qatar’s RasGas Co. Ltd had signed an agreement for an additional supply of 1 millon tonnes of LNG annually from the RasGas through the remainder of the 25-year contract, ending in 2028. Besides LNG, India also imports ethylene, propylene, ammonia, urea and polyethylene from Qatar.

It is worth noting that the restoration of relations between Qatar and the Gulf countries, not to mention the normalisation of relations between Israel and the GCC countries has brought with an era of infinite opportunities for trade, investment and collaboration. The world, it seems is opening up and India with its increasing stature on the global stage and strong strategic and diplomatic relations with all the countries involved is right in the centre of it.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Armenia glorifying fascism amid efforts to reach peace in S.Caucasus - Azernews newspaper
Armenia glorifying fascism amid efforts to reach peace in S.Caucasus - Azernews newspaper
Georgia becomes member of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies
Georgia becomes member of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies
Business plan for US-Georgia economic cooperation to be created - Embassy
Business plan for US-Georgia economic cooperation to be created - Embassy
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses names registered in .AZ domain zone in Jan. 2021 ICT 10:46
Armenia glorifying fascism amid efforts to reach peace in S.Caucasus - Azernews newspaper Politics 10:44
India and Qatar affirm their commitment for closer collaboration Arab World 10:43
S.Korea to fund construction of multidisciplinary hospital in Uzbekistan Construction 10:41
Azerbaijan discloses number of defused anti-infantry mines in Gubadly (PHOTO) Society 10:38
Armenians violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan in Gazakh district Politics 10:29
Iran remains unclear about mandatory pricing plan on its mercantile exchange Business 10:11
Google to spend $3.8 million to settle accusations of hiring, pay biases US 10:11
Iranian currency rates for February 2 Finance 10:11
Samsung leading on Azerbaijan's market of mobile devices ICT 10:09
Azerbaijan starts applying beneficial insurance of hazelnut fields Business 09:53
Czechia increases petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan m-o-m Oil&Gas 09:52
Siemens gets new orders in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:46
Azerbaijan is noteworthy part of Europe’s energy supply diversification, says Austria Oil&Gas 09:41
Azerbaijan to start producing high-quality diesel fuel Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran waits for US action over nuclear deal Business 09:30
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 2 Uzbekistan 09:30
Iran talks neighborliness policy in Caucasus region Politics 09:23
Boeing says 118 orders for 777X no longer firm under accounting rules Transport 09:20
Iran holds talks with Taliban, says Afghan gov't was informed in advance Politics 09:17
Iranian FM calls on citizens to avoid traveling Myanmar Society 08:53
Turkish military to modernize F-16s for prolonged use Turkey 08:49
Georgia becomes member of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies Georgia 08:39
Number of fresh COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:10
U.N. fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday World 07:41
Business plan for US-Georgia economic cooperation to be created - Embassy ICT 07:01
Ryanair reports loss of 306 mln euros in last three months of 2020 Transport 06:28
Flash estimate puts Latvia's economic downturn in 2020 at 3.5 pct Economy 05:36
Iran reveals amount of electricity it can export under normal conditions Oil&Gas 05:01
Urgent testing for virus variant related to South Africa launched in parts of UK Europe 04:27
Uzbekistan, Pakistan discuss boosting trade ties, railway link Economy 03:41
U.S. factory activity cools amid COVID-19 flare-up Economy 02:33
Maduro says Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 100% efficacy Other News 00:56
Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s soft monetary policy contributes to long-term low refinancing rate - Unicapital Finance 00:13
Azerbaijan to extend period of new construction requirement Economy 00:12
Azerbaijan's CBA may take pause in reducing discount rate - Gazprombank Finance 00:11
Number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide decreases for straight three weeks World 1 February 23:59
Myanmar military reshuffle cabinet following coup Other News 1 February 23:19
Turkey registers more than 7 700 new coronavirus cases Turkey 1 February 22:42
Iran launches satellite carrier with solid fuel engine (VİDEO) Iran 1 February 22:28
Android OS continues to lead in Azerbaijani market ICT 1 February 22:22
Georgia to receive AstraZeneca vaccine after Pfizer - Head of NCDC Georgia 1 February 22:12
Jazeera Airways plans to open flight from Kuwait to Bishkek and Osh Kyrgyzstan 1 February 21:50
Tesla set for at least 1 billion euros in German subsidies Finance 1 February 21:28
Azerbaijan discloses number of installations to be replaced at Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 1 February 21:03
Subsidiary of Russian bank in Azerbaijan increases assets during 2020 Finance 1 February 21:03
VTB Azerbaijan Bank’s total liabilities up in 2020 Finance 1 February 20:29
VTB Bank Azerbaijan ends 2020 with profit Finance 1 February 19:50
Joint Monitoring Center to contribute to ensuring stability in region - Turkish minister (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 19:37
Those who did not want diplomatic settlement in South Caucasus now want this - Turkish FM Politics 1 February 19:12
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on February 2 Oil&Gas 1 February 18:50
Share of cotton in total export of Azerbaijan increases Business 1 February 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 160 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 1 February 18:44
Consumer loans in national currency increase in price in Georgia Finance 1 February 18:41
US increases import of Azerbaijani products during 2020 Business 1 February 18:40
Azerbaijan-Turkey create joint media platform Politics 1 February 18:22
Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new proposal on tobacco products Society 1 February 18:12
Iran's EOGPC announces tender to buy transformer Tenders 1 February 18:11
Uzbekistan's annual inflation declines despite global pandemic Uzbekistan 1 February 17:53
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 1 February 17:52
Iran declares amount of money allocated for construction of fishing ports Business 1 February 17:52
Turkish-Azerbaijani joint exercises entitled "Winter Exercises - 2021" start (VIDEO) Politics 1 February 17:51
Degraded, unusable lands in Azerbaijan to be rehabilitated Economy 1 February 17:51
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree on accelerating border demarcation process Uzbekistan 1 February 17:49
Israeli startups raised record $1.2b in January Israel 1 February 17:48
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana to operate flights to Germany’s Frankfurt Construction 1 February 17:46
Kazakhstan overseeing several projects to solve drinking water problems in Mangystau Business 1 February 17:44
Japan expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency Other News 1 February 17:41
Kazakh national atomic company talks COVID-related situation at its subsidiaries Business 1 February 17:39
Uzbekistan’s number of small enterprises and microfirms revealed Business 1 February 17:37
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new forest park in Yasamal district (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 17:30
New EBRD president to pay virtual visit to Georgia Georgia 1 February 17:24
Azerbaijan unveils plans to eliminate damage caused by Armenia to environment of liberated lands (EXCLUSIVE) Society 1 February 17:17
Bakcell presents new concept store in Baku (PHOTO) Other News 1 February 17:16
Georgia sees increase in amount of reserve money Finance 1 February 17:16
SkyUp Airlines to resume flights to Georgia Transport 1 February 17:15
Balance of SME liquidity up in Georgia Finance 1 February 17:15
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate new building of Absheron District Central Hospital (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 17:15
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Jan.25 through Jan.29) Finance 1 February 17:11
Turkmenistan preparing for cotton sowing Business 1 February 17:10
Kazatomprom, China holding talks on construction of fuel assembly division Business 1 February 17:07
Coca-Cola to build plant in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 1 February 17:06
Romanian companies express interest toward Kazakhstan's market - MFA Business 1 February 17:01
Entrepreneurs, potential investors understand potential in creating new markets – WB Finance 1 February 16:59
Several COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Georgia Georgia 1 February 16:58
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to Netherlands Oil&Gas 1 February 16:56
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created at school-lyceum in Khirdalan city (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 16:55
President Aliyev attends inauguration of Khirdalan substations in Absheron district (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 16:47
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate several social facilities in Absheron district, forest park in Yasamal district (PHOTO) Politics 1 February 16:46
Uzbekistan eyes developing industrial tourism Tourism 1 February 16:41
Kazakhstan decreases crude oil exports to EAEU countries Oil&Gas 1 February 16:37
Azerbaijani MoD unveils latest amount of funds collected for army assistance Politics 1 February 16:36
Britain detects South African variant in people with no travel links Europe 1 February 16:34
UK makes formal request to join trans-Pacific trade deal Europe 1 February 16:32
Food products surge in price in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 1 February 16:32
Azerbaijani company's director talks HR problems for cybersecurity ICT 1 February 16:31
Iran could increase export to Afghanistan - Chamber of Commerce Business 1 February 16:31
Azerbaijan sees decline in volume of problem loans in 2020 Finance 1 February 16:24
Uzbekistan, EBRD to sign memorandum on achieving carbon neutrality Uzbekistan 1 February 16:20
Spain’s petroleum oils import from Azerbaijan soars Oil&Gas 1 February 16:08
All news