NATO defense ministers approve new space policy, mull mission in Afghanistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

NATO defense ministers wrapped up two days of discussions in Brussels June 27, Trend reports with reference to NATO website.

Ministers addressed NATO’s defense and deterrence posture, new technologies and NATO’s mission in Afghanistan.

Ministers also approved a new overarching space policy. This will guide NATO’s approach to space, the opportunities and challenges.

“We can play an important role as a forum to share information, increase interoperability, and ensure that our missions and operations can call on the support they need,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Ministers also addressed NATO’s defense and deterrence posture, including the Readiness Initiative. By 2020, Allies will make available 30 combat ships, 30 land battalions, 30 air squadrons, to be ready within 30 days.

“There is still work to do, but by the end of the year, we aim to be at full strength,” he said.

Afghanistan was also high on the agenda, with a meeting of all nations contributing to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission and with participation from the United Nations, European Union, World Bank and Afghan Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid.

NATO secretary general underlined that allies fully support US efforts to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg also announced that allies have recently generated forces for the next rotation, and confirmed financial support for the Afghan security forces through 2024.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news