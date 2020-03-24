5.0-magnitude quake hits 69km W of Ovalle, Chile
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted 69km W of Ovalle, Chile at 06:52:15 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 30.5687 degrees south latitude and 71.9266 degrees west longitude.
