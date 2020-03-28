Iraq confirms 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Iraq's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 48 new cases of infections with the virus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new cases included nine in the capital Baghdad, 10 in Najaf, six in Basra, five in Erbil and Duhok each, four in Muthanna, three in Karbala, two in Wasit and one in the provinces of Kirkuk, Sulaimaniyah, Diyala and Maysan each, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, a total of 506 cases have been confirmed in the country, of whom 42 have died and 131 others have recovered.

The Iraqi government has taken several measures recently to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, including extending a nationwide curfew until April 11.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus spread, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7 in the fight against the viral respiratory disease.