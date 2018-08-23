Explosion occurs in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

An explosion occurred in one of the chemical factories in the Hadimkoy district of Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Aug. 23.

According to the reports, no one was hurt as a result of the explosion. Rescuers and firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.

The cause of the explosion is unknown and work is underway to extinguish the fire.

Other details of the incident are not reported.

