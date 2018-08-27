Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs reports on elimination of more than 20 terrorists

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the operations against the terrorist Workers Party of Kurdistan (PKK), 26 terrorists were eliminated in Turkey last week, the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a message on Aug. 27.

Among the eliminated terrorists there were five especially dangerous ones that had taken part in planning attacks on military units in Turkey.

"Operations to eliminate terrorists were conducted in the south-eastern provinces of the country," the Turkish Interior Ministry said in the message.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

