Forest fire in Istanbul

Fire broke out in a forest in the Beykoz district of Istanbul, Turkish media reported Aug. 27.

Fire brigades as well as two helicopters are involved in extinguishing the fire. It has become possible to localize the fire.

Earlier, a forest fire broke out in the outskirts of Istanbul, on July 3, covering a total area of two hectares.

Forests cover 27.6 percent of the Turkish territory. Almost all of them are owned by the state.

Since 1937, more than 68,000 forest fires have been recorded in Turkey. Only in the past 10 years, more than 24,000 forest fire cases have been recorded.

