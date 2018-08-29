Bus carrying Russian tourists overturns in Turkey (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A bus transporting Russian tourists has turned over in the Turkish province of Antalya, Turkish media reported Aug. 29.

According to preliminary data, 13 people were injured in the accident.

All the injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

There were 26 Russian tourists on the bus. Other details of the accident have not been reported.

