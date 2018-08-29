Bus carrying Russian tourists overturns in Turkey (PHOTO)

29 August 2018 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A bus transporting Russian tourists has turned over in the Turkish province of Antalya, Turkish media reported Aug. 29.

According to preliminary data, 13 people were injured in the accident.

All the injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

There were 26 Russian tourists on the bus. Other details of the accident have not been reported.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia to limit wheat transit from Russia to Armenia through own territory
Armenia 28 August 19:28
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss promising areas of bilateral trade, economic co-op
Uzbekistan 28 August 17:38
Total capital of registered Azerbaijani companies in Turkey up
Economy news 28 August 17:03
Trade and economic directions of Kyrgyz-Russian co-op discussed in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan 28 August 16:52
Relations with Russia not alternative to relations with US, says Turkey
Turkey 28 August 16:52
Armored personnel carrier overturns in Turkey, 2 killed
Turkey 28 August 16:37
Latest
Social entrepreneurs to appear in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:40
Iran to launch Energy Technology Center to support startups
Society 11:38
Azerbaijani wine producer taps into new markets for export
Economy news 11:29
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Georgian ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 11:27
Iranian diplomat: process of lawsuit against us lengthy, court ruling nonbinding
Politics 11:10
Azerbaijani insurance company makes profit in 1H2018
Economy news 10:55
Uzbekistan, India increase cooperation in textile industry
Uzbekistan 10:54
Iran boosts gas production at South Pars field
Business 10:52
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 29
Economy news 10:01