Turkey reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 patients

Turkey registered 2,319 new coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data said Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country's overall tally now stands at 370,832, the ministry added.

Some 1,581 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the count to 320,762, while the death toll increased by 72 to reach 10,099.

A total of 134,416 more COVID-19 tests were carried out across the country, bringing the total to over 13.7 million.

The number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,916, with 5% of them suffering from pneumonia, the figures show.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter said the current state of the pandemic forces us to slow down our lives.