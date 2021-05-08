Biden concerned about Iran's seriousness in Vienna talks

US 8 May 2021 03:25 (UTC+04:00)
Biden concerned about Iran's seriousness in Vienna talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday raised concerns about Iran's seriousness in Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Asked at the White House if he thought Iran was serious about the ongoing negotiation in Vienna, Biden replied, "Yes. But how serious and what they're prepared to do is a different story."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki later in a daily press briefing recognized that some progress had been made in past weeks' talks, adding it is a good sign that the negotiations are continuing.

Meanwhile, she reiterated that the United States "would be prepared to lift the sanctions necessary for our JCPOA compliance only if Iran were prepared to return its nuclear program to its JCPOA status."

"We will not get into a situation where the United States does more than is required by the JCPOA agreement in terms of sanction relief and Iran does less," she noted.

The fourth round of talks over a potential U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal began in Vienna on Friday.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan boosts goods import from Denmark
Kazakhstan boosts goods import from Denmark
Kazakhstan sees decrease in petroleum oil exports to Spain
Kazakhstan sees decrease in petroleum oil exports to Spain
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan developing analogy of Schengen visa for Silk Road countries
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan developing analogy of Schengen visa for Silk Road countries
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Brazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots Other News 04:08
Biden concerned about Iran's seriousness in Vienna talks US 03:25
Israel reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 838,858 in total Israel 02:37
Russia continues analyzing situation around possible Putin-Biden summit — Kremlin Russia 01:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 839,000 in past day — WHO Other News 01:11
UK records another 2,490 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths Europe 00:37
Azerbaijan, 10 other OSCE countries call to prevent Nazi glorification - joint statement Politics 00:06
"You are free, dear Shusha!" - this May 8 we are in Shusha Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani wrestler Alice Manolova wins license for 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo Society 7 May 23:49
Iran's CBI warns people of losses of trading cryptocurrencies Business 7 May 23:34
Large-scale Covid vaccination sites to be set up in 4 main cities of Georgia Georgia 7 May 23:30
New daily COVID-19 cases in Turkey drops to 20,107 Turkey 7 May 23:29
Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with ADB Director for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 7 May 23:24
Difficulty of my exercises at World Cup in Baku higher than in two previous competitions - Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova Society 7 May 23:11
Biden says he’s confident in one-on-one meeting with Putin US 7 May 22:46
Azerbaijani embassy denounces decision of Latvian parliament on events of 1915 Politics 7 May 21:44
Kazakhstan boosts goods import from Denmark Business 7 May 21:26
Georgian State Electrosystem plans to issue bonds Oil&Gas 7 May 21:26
Establishment of free trade zone in Iran's Ardabil Province to improve trade - MP Business 7 May 21:25
Chief of ADB's Energy Sector Group unveils details on ADB Draft Energy Policy Oil&Gas 7 May 21:24
Azerbaijani team express satisfaction for participating in Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Society 7 May 21:20
Azerbaijani team in group exercises reaches final of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 7 May 21:20
Revenues from customs duties increase in Azerbaijan Business 7 May 20:33
Austrian IT company discloses volume of entire internet traffic accounting for people in 2020 ICT 7 May 20:16
Azerbaijan's 4M2021 revenues from State Customs Committee unveiled Business 7 May 20:04
Azerbaijan almost doubles export of aluminum Business 7 May 20:03
Azerbaijan partially resuming traditional form of education Society 7 May 20:02
Armenia experiences continuous population decline Armenia 7 May 20:02
EU to continue activity in Azerbaijan in field of green economy - Head of EU delegation Oil&Gas 7 May 19:31
Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan talks possibilities of resuming int'l travel Politics 7 May 19:31
Group teams perform at National Gymnastics Arena as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 May 19:30
Azerbaijan names finalists in exercises with ball within Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 7 May 19:01
Azerbaijan names finalists in exercises with hoop within Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Society 7 May 18:53
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - results of performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts in exercise with hoop and ball (PHOTO) Society 7 May 18:38
Italian gymnast talks about friendly relations with Azerbaijani gymnast Society 7 May 18:30
Best moments of first day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 May 18:16
World Cup in Baku - most long-awaited competition, says Lithuanian gymnast Society 7 May 18:10
WB plans to issue loan for road project in Azerbaijan Economy 7 May 18:09
Georgian SME program aims digitization and environmental initiative to address climate change Business 7 May 18:03
Georgia to build enterprise for production of cleaning and detergents Business 7 May 18:02
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Russia consider strengthening of strategic partnership Uzbekistan 7 May 18:01
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Belarus significantly increases Uzbekistan 7 May 17:59
Hungarian lab confirms reliability of Sputnik V jab delivered to Slovakia Russia 7 May 17:59
France's Macron: Vaccine patents not the issue, it's getting jabs out Europe 7 May 17:56
Monday.com files for Wall Street IPO Israel 7 May 17:42
Georgia, Ukraine emphasize European and Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations Business 7 May 17:34
Organizing committee of World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku doing its job perfectly - Hungarian gymnast Society 7 May 17:32
Hotel price index up in Georgia for April 2021 Business 7 May 17:29
Qatar Airways to resume flights from Doha to Baku soon Transport 7 May 17:26
Uzbekistan reveals financial performance of Uzbek mobile operators ICT 7 May 17:22
Iran's sees increase in petrochemical exports Oil&Gas 7 May 17:09
Indian Embassy in Baku introduced a new Sanskrit learning App, ‘Little Guru’ (PHOTO) Other News 7 May 17:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of views of President Aliyev’s interview on Twitter (VIDEO) Politics 7 May 17:05
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 7 Society 7 May 16:52
Azerbaijan issues data on 1Q2021 export of fruits, vegetables Business 7 May 16:50
Azerbaijan confirms 722 more COVID-19 cases, 1,854 recoveries Society 7 May 16:41
Iran-Syria trade increases - Chamber of Commerce Business 7 May 16:26
Heydar Aliyev Foundation to organize legendary Khary Bulbul music festival in Shusha Politics 7 May 16:24
Azerbaijan State Security Service talks arrest of illegal armed groups' members Politics 7 May 16:18
VISA, Central Bank of Azerbaijan sign agreement on development of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan Economy 7 May 16:13
Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia to discuss relations Other News 7 May 16:10
Georgian Formula Construction exports building materials to Lithuania Business 7 May 15:59
Firefighters tackle blaze at 19-storey London tower block Europe 7 May 15:52
Iran increases amount of jobs in free economic zones Business 7 May 15:50
Azerbaijan creates best conditions in National Gymnastics Arena - Uzbek gymnast Society 7 May 15:47
Greece, Estonia have biggest decrease in CO2 emissions from energy use Oil&Gas 7 May 15:46
Iran says no need for direct or indirect talks with US Nuclear Program 7 May 15:45
Georgia sees increase in international visitors Transport 7 May 15:33
AzerGold discloses results of tender for software installation Business 7 May 15:33
Highest rate of inactive loans recorded in Georgian Cartu Bank Finance 7 May 15:33
Russia documents 8,386 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Russia 7 May 15:31
U.S. administers nearly 252 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 7 May 15:29
Georgia needs investments for faster economic recovery - PM Business 7 May 15:28
Azerbaijan has lower COVID-19 death rate compared to global indicators - professor Society 7 May 15:27
Kazakhstan sees decrease in petroleum oil exports to Spain Oil&Gas 7 May 15:26
Baku hosts opening ceremony of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO) Society 7 May 15:10
Former serviceman accused of treason and espionage in Armenia Armenia 7 May 14:58
Azerbaijan plans to withdraw its peacekeepers from Afghanistan – Defense ministry Politics 7 May 14:58
India grants permission for 5G trials to telecom service providers Other News 7 May 14:58
Armenian side does not fulfill obligations upon int’l humanitarian law - MFA Politics 7 May 14:57
Japan pledges $50.3 million to help India combat COVID-19 Other News 7 May 14:56
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan developing analogy of Schengen visa for Silk Road countries Uzbekistan 7 May 14:49
Azerbaijan forming perspective industrial complex Business 7 May 14:48
Azerbaijan - important int’l transport hub - chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (PHOTO) Transport 7 May 14:35
ADB to no longer finance coal mining, oil, and natural gas field exploration Other News 7 May 14:32
Successful policy on development of sports in Azerbaijan bearing fruit - Deputy Sports Minister Society 7 May 14:31
All gymnasts provided with necessary time to train for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Greek gymnast Society 7 May 14:27
Germany says production capacity, not patents, key to upping vaccine output Europe 7 May 14:26
Saudi to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all workers Arab World 7 May 14:24
Georgia shares data on number of citizen registered for temporary employment in Germany and Israel Business 7 May 14:11
Uzbekneftegaz increases natural gas output at field of Gazli oil and gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 7 May 14:06
Uzbekistan to increase copper sulfate exports to Poland Uzbekistan 7 May 14:05
Several investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl in 2021 Kazakhstan 7 May 13:52
Iran continues to strengthen ties with China, Russia Business 7 May 13:52
Winners of ‘Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ conference awarded (PHOTO) Society 7 May 13:46
Very exciting to perform in Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Polish gymnast Society 7 May 13:37
Global Affairs Canada welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 7 May 13:37
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency holds training for female entrepreneurs (VIDEO) Economy 7 May 13:33
Azerbaijani PulPal payment system receives purchase offer Economy 7 May 13:29
Georgia begins renovating buildings and infrastructure in Gardabani Transport 7 May 13:17
All news