Biden concerned about Iran's seriousness in Vienna talks

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday raised concerns about Iran's seriousness in Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Asked at the White House if he thought Iran was serious about the ongoing negotiation in Vienna, Biden replied, "Yes. But how serious and what they're prepared to do is a different story."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki later in a daily press briefing recognized that some progress had been made in past weeks' talks, adding it is a good sign that the negotiations are continuing.

Meanwhile, she reiterated that the United States "would be prepared to lift the sanctions necessary for our JCPOA compliance only if Iran were prepared to return its nuclear program to its JCPOA status."

"We will not get into a situation where the United States does more than is required by the JCPOA agreement in terms of sanction relief and Iran does less," she noted.

The fourth round of talks over a potential U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal began in Vienna on Friday.