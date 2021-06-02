Former Azerbaijani POW describes horrific experience during Armenian captivity (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 18:34)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani citizen Famil Aliyev was captured in 1994 and tortured in Armenian captivity for a year.

"We were taken prisoner by the Armenian military in Fuzuli district and were taken to the Shusha prison, where we were tortured," Aliyev told Trend.

Aliyev said that he was tortured by Armenian terrorist Ludvik Mkritichyan in Shusha prison.

“We were taken prisoner in Fuzuli district, we were brought to Khankendi and from there to Shusha prison,” Aliyev said. “We met Mkritichyan there. His nickname was Lyokha. Mkritichyan, who is on trial in Baku today, was one of the cruelest persecutors there. They beat us with a crowbar.”

“Azerbaijani captives were beheaded on the graves of the Armenians killed in the battle,” Aliyev said. “Mkritichyan, nicknamed "Lyokha", a terrorist currently on trial in Baku, was one of those who took away our servicemen. Now he is lying in the court that he has not seen Azerbaijanis and cannot speak Azerbaijani.”

“But Mkritichyan speaks Azerbaijani fluently,” Aliyev said. “He abused us in Azerbaijani and spoke to us in Azerbaijani. The prison guards were different people, but Mkritichyan and others were soldiers. We were taken to work in the fields, where Mkritichyan and others came and tortured us. ”

Aliyev said that during his captivity for a year, no organization was interested in his problems.

“During that period, neither the relevant agencies of Armenia nor any of the international organizations were interested in our problems,” Aliyev said.

“Once, after a year in captivity, a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross came to visit us,” Aliyev said. “The representative gave us clothes and left, but immediately the prison guards came and took these clothes. They told me not to touch the clothes because of the lice.”

“Nobody cared what we ate or where we slept,” Aliyev added. “Armenians ignored every international organization. We can't talk about the food they gave to us. They boiled ordinary wheat and gave us this water in prison. They didn't let me drink water, they gave me only a thin slice of bread.

“This was our food during the day,” Aliyev said. “When they took us to work, they didn't give us anything at all. My nails were pulled out in prison. I wanted to die as a result of a short circuit but survived. The boy next to me died but I survived. Armenians took our captive children, beheaded them, and showed them to us. "

Aliyev said he was excited to see the accused terrorists in court today.

“None of them looked at us because they knew us all, they are in a desperate situation now,” Aliyev said.

“When I came back from captivity, my father did not recognize me,” Aliyev said. “But if one looks at the prisoners who are detained in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani side did not treat them inhumanely. But these people did not pay attention to anyone, they tortured women, girls, children.”

“I escaped from captivity, took an Armenian hostage, and escaped,” Aliyev said. “That day the Armenian prison guard begged me not to kill him. He said that he gave me bread. I wanted to kill him, but there was such a rule. If an Azerbaijani killed an Armenian and ran away, three Azerbaijani prisoners would be shot instead. I did not kill him for the rest of our captives not to be killed. "