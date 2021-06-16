Citizens of several countries to soon be able to visit Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Citizens of a number of other countries will be able to visit Azerbaijan starting from June 21, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

As a result of the systematic measures being taken in Azerbaijan and the successful vaccination program against COVID-19, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan continues to improve.

In this regard, in accordance with the resolution of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, the quarantine regime was mitigated for citizens of a number of countries in which there is a stable epidemiological situation to enter Azerbaijan by planes since June 10.

Taking into account the steady improvement in the epidemiological situation in the countries with wider vaccination coverage, citizens of the following countries are allowed to visit Azerbaijan from June 21:

– US;

– Bahrain;

– UAE;

– UK;

– Israel;

– Hungary;

– Qatar.

To visit Azerbaijan, citizens of the above-mentioned countries must comply with the following rules:

An official document issued by the relevant country (COVID passport) on full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 and an official document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 passed in no more than 72 hours is required from passengers older 18 before departure;

An official document confirming a negative result of a PCR test for COVID-19 passed no more than 72 hours before departure is required from passengers aged 1-18.

Children up to one year old do not need a COVID passport or document confirming a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

“All airlines making direct flights to Azerbaijan must register only passengers whose documents for a flight to the country meet the relevant requirements,” the message said.

“Otherwise, these passengers will not be allowed to enter the country and will be returned by a return flight at the expense of the air carrier," the message said.