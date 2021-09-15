President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of “Buzovna-1” substation in Khazar district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the newly built 110/35/10 kV “Buzovna-1” substation in Khazar district, Baku.
Chairman of Azerishig OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the work done at the substation.
President Ilham Aliyev launched the “Buzovna-1” substation.
The head of state was also informed of the work done by Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company on the basis of the Smart Network Conception in the liberated territories.
