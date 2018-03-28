First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits Russian embassy in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:56)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has today visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan.

Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her sympathy for the heavy casualties caused by a fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo and signed the book of condolences at the Embassy.

The first vice president pointed out that the news of heavy casualties caused by the fire was perceived with deep sadness in Azerbaijan. She expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of those who died and wished recovery to those injured.

Military, Air and Naval Attache of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan Igor Lobastev, for his part, expressed gratitude to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan and Russian people for coming to the Embassy, for expressing condolences and standing by Russian people in these difficult days.

“On behalf of the Russian Embassy and the whole Russian people, we are grateful to you personally that you found time, came to our embassy and stand by us, by the whole Russian people, in these days,” said Lobastev.

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva said the Azerbaijani people share the grief of the relatives of those who died.

“I would like to emphasize that everyone is in sorrow. I often meet with people. Everyone talks about this tragedy. They sincerely share this grief. But it is difficult to imagine what the relatives of those who died feel. May the God give them strength and patience,” said the first vice president.

Lobastev also expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“We also express gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who was one of the first to express his sincere condolences in connection with the incident. We are sure that Russia and Azerbaijan should always be together,” he noted.

”Undoubtedly. This is a test for true friends: to be together in joyful and difficult moments and to support each other,” said Mehriban Aliyeva.

“Thank you,” said Igor Lobastev.

“Good bye,” said Mehriban Aliyeva.

