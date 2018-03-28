Azerbaijan, Iran sign documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

28 March 2018 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (19:20)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 28

Trend:

A ceremony to sign documents between Azerbaijan and Iran took place in Baku on March 28 after an expanded meeting with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Hijran Huseynova and Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar signed the "Program of Cooperation between the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan and Iran's Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs."

Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov and the Minister of Sports and Youth of Iran Masoud Soltanifar signed the "Plan on Implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Youth and Sports Cooperation between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Iran for 2018-2019."

The Culture and Art Exchange Program for 2018-2021 between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance was signed by Azerbaijan's Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev and Chairman of Iran's Culture and Islamic Communications Organization Abuzar Ebrahimi Turkman.

Health Minister of Azerbaijan Ogtay Shiraliyev and Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi signed the "Program of Activities on the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Healthcare and Medicine between Azerbaijan's Health Ministry and the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran."

