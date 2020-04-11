President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is considered as exemplary country for measures taken against pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Azerbaijan is considered as an exemplary country for the measures taken against the pandemic, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev during the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council through videoconferencing, Trend reports.

“Since early days of the fight against the pandemic, Azerbaijan has fruitfully cooperated with the World Health Organization. We invited the organization's specialists to Azerbaijan in early March. Our invitation was accepted in a short time. Thus, on 9-13 March, a delegation of leading specialists of the organization visited our country. They were familiarized with the situation in our country and praised the work done. The recommendations contained in the report prepared by the expert mission are taken into account by relevant government agencies,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that in the letter sent to him on 23 March, Director General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the work done in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan is considered as an exemplary country for the measures taken against the pandemic. Azerbaijan plays an active role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally. Azerbaijan has demonstrated global solidarity and provided voluntary financial assistance to the World Health Organization in the fight against coronavirus. On 13 March, Azerbaijan signed a donor agreement to provide voluntary financial assistance to the COVID-19 Appeal Fund within the framework of the World Health Organization's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. We appreciate the important role the World Health Organization has been playing in the global fight against the pandemic,” said the head of state.