Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on initiative of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10
Trend:
On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council has today been held through videoconferencing.
The Summit focused on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Summit.
Latest
Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on initiative of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Introducing Su-35, MiG-35 fighters by Azerbaijani Air Force to greatly enhance country's air superiority (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Belarusian Belneftekhim Concern talks arrival of tanker with Azerbaijani oil at Ukrainian Odessa port
Online sale and delivery service from Bakcell on country level: another "stay home" call by the Company (PHOTO)