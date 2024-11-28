Trump's second term likely to be new era in Azerbaijani-US ties - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Trump's second presidential term may become a new stage in Azerbaijani-American relations, political scientist Azer Garayev told Trend.

"The US elections in November 2024 resulted in Donald Trump's reelection as president. This is an important political event not only for the US but also for the foreign policy of the countries of the world. In particular, the fact that President Ilham Aliyev telephoned Donald Trump and congratulated him is a sign of the high level of Azerbaijani-American relations. The election of Donald Trump as president for the second time creates a great opportunity for the transition of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States to a new level, and this may become a new stage in Azerbaijani-American relations,” the political scientist said.

According to him, the fact that Donald Trump represents the Republican Party also plays an important role. As President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, the relations between the two countries have always been more productive, fruitful, and result-oriented under the Republican administration. “During President Trump’s presidency, we enjoyed very fruitful cooperation based on mutual respect and appreciation of each other’s support on different tracks. Our relations with the United States were pretty stable,” the head of state stressed.

“During the first presidency of Donald Trump, relations between Azerbaijan and the US have developed significantly. Under the Trump administration, cooperation in the energy sector has been strengthened, particularly on the Southern Gas Corridor and other strategic projects. The US has increased its support for Azerbaijan in bringing energy resources to international markets. Azerbaijan has also become the most important U.S. partner in the Caucasus. A number of treaties and strategic agreements signed between the US and Azerbaijan have further strengthened these relations,” Garayev said.

Garayev emphasized that during Trump's presidency, the Republican Party's support for Azerbaijan's foreign policy was further strengthened, taking into account Azerbaijan's strategic position, especially in energy security and geopolitics, which contributed to the strengthening of relations between the US and Azerbaijan. At the same time, it was emphasized that the Republican Party highly values Azerbaijan's role in the Caucasus and Central Asia region.

“The fact that President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Donald Trump immediately following the election and phoned him a while later is not only a symbol of strengthening bilateral relations between the countries but also an impetus for further development of Azerbaijani-US relations. Further development of these relations in the future will open the way to wider cooperation both in the region and globally,” the political scientist added.

