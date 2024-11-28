Kyrgyzstan plans major irrigation infrastructure expansion by 2028

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. Kyrgyzstan plans to construct 106 reservoirs by 2028, with a total capacity of 987 million cubic meters, to support the irrigation of 223,700 hectares of farmland, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

In addition to the reservoir construction, the country aims to expand irrigation systems, including the installation of drip and sprinkler irrigation on an additional 120,000 to 200,000 hectares. The plan also includes the restoration of 1,800 water intake wells and the repair of 120 pumping stations.

To support the development of irrigation infrastructure, the Kyrgyz government has allocated 1 billion soms (approximately $11.5 million) since the start of 2024 for the purchase of specialized equipment.

According to the EDB's reports, over 98 percent of irrigated land in Central Asia currently relies on surface irrigation methods.

The bank recommends the widespread adoption of modern irrigation technologies, including drip and sprinkler systems, as well as the use of laser leveling technology for fields. This cost-effective technology could increase crop yields by 1.3 to 2.3 times in a short period.

The EDB emphasized that all Central Asian countries are taking state-level measures to modernize their irrigation systems and introduce advanced irrigation technologies, a trend that has gained momentum over the past year.