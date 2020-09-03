MFA: Azerbaijan pursues independent policy based on its national interests, unlike Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Trend:

Azerbaijan pursues independent policy based on its national interests, unlike Armenia, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting on the statements of Armenian Foreign Ministry made on September 2, Trend reports.

"Recently, in the statements of Armenia at the level of the foreign minister, we see attempts to resume negotiations on a peaceful solution to the Karabakh conflict. Desire to link these attempts with the statements made during the official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Russia is obvious," she noted.

"Apparently, the Armenian side listened attentively to the speech of the Azerbaijani minister during the briefing at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow," the spokesperson added.

As Abdullayeva reminded, at the briefing the Azerbaijani minister stressed that Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is based on the norms and principles of international law, documents and resolutions of international organizations, primarily on the UN Security Council resolutions.

“Within the framework of a peaceful solution to the conflict, it is necessary to liberate Azerbaijani territories from occupation and return the internally displaced persons to their homes. This position of Azerbaijan is unchangeable and the basis of any negotiations held to resolve the conflict should be namely the elimination of the consequences of Armenia’s occupation policy,” she said.