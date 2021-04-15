We clearly defined our goals - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

We have clearly defined our goals, gave specific instructions to those implementing them and monitored the implementation of the set tasks, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Trend reports.

"Negotiations continued today. We had a detailed conversation with the participation of foreign ministers, as well as members of delegations. Our relations have already stood the test of time. These relations have a very good history. Throughout our relations, we have always resolved issues related to their development. There have never been any unresolved issues between us or those that would have required any operational intervention. We have clearly defined our goals, gave specific instructions to those implementing them, and monitored the implementation of the set tasks. To this end, we have held and continue to hold regular meetings. I have visited Belarus many times and Alexander Grigoryevich has visited Azerbaijan. Our meetings are regular in nature and this will continue to be the case. There was a break due to the pandemic, but as soon as the situation permitted, we were very happy to greet Alexander Grigoryevich and I would like to thank him for accepting our invitation to visit Azerbaijan,” President Aliyev said.

“From a political point of view, regular consultations are held at the level of both heads of state and foreign ministers. We actively cooperate, support each other in international institutions and will continue to do so in the future,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Today, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commissions and members of the delegations reported on the work done. The ministers and members of the delegations met yesterday. So all of yesterday was dedicated to the issues of further strengthening our relations. Specific areas of future cooperation within the framework of diversification and increase of turnover have been identified. Last year, our turnover increased significantly, but this was mainly due to the supply of crude oil to Belarus,” the head of state said.