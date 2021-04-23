Situation in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city following Armenia's attack – war crime, French lawyer says

Ganja, Azerbaijan, April 23

The visit to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city was made at the invitation of the Azerbaijani embassy in France, French lawyer Yassine Yakouti said.

Yakouti made the remark while reviewing the area with residential buildings in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city attacked by Armenia’s missile during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, a special correspondent of Trend’s Ganja bureau reports on April 22.

“I can say with confidence that what we saw in Ganja is a war crime,” the French lawyer said. “The main purpose of the visit to Ganja is to fully investigate and examine the real situation.”

"We will fully assess these events,” Yakouti said. “It is astonishing that Ganja is really located far from the combat zone, but for some reason, the civilian population and facilities here were targeted. I can say with confidence that what we saw is a war crime. As lawyers, we will make every effort to assist the population of Ganja in this issue.”