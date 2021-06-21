Azerbaijan, Germany have great prospects for co-op in education - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Germany have great prospects for cooperation in the field of education, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said, Trend reports.

The ambassador made the remark while speaking at the 9th annual international festival at ADA University (Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy) in Baku.

According to Manig, many students from Azerbaijan choose for education the German educational institutions.

"A lot of Azerbaijanis are learning German, and this language is actively taught," he said.

Manig also pointed out that Germans are taking advantage of the opportunity to receive education in Azerbaijan.