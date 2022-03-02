Another group of Azerbaijanis arriving in Moldova from Ukraine to be evacuated on March 2 – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

About 700 more Azerbaijanis who arrived in Moldova from Ukraine will be evacuated on March 2, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov said while answering Trend’s questions.

Osmanov added that presently, 4,000 Azerbaijanis were evacuated from Ukraine to Moldova.

“People will be evacuated by buses,” the ambassador said. “There will be 70 passengers on each bus. Moreover, 174 people will be transported from Romania to Azerbaijan by planes. We have created the conditions for the evacuation of most of our citizens by own cars. We must meet and accommodate them. In general, 600-700 Azerbaijanis are planned to be evacuated from Moldova on March 2.”

The ambassador also said that the Azerbaijanis, who were evacuated by buses in the previous days, already arrived in Istanbul.