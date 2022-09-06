Azerbaijani-made landmine removal machines tested in liberated territories – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Improtex Industries LLC has initiated local production of landmine removal machines, Minister of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev told Trend.

According to him, the equipment, manufactured by the mentioned company, has already been tested in Azerbaijan's liberated territories as well.

"The de-mining process is being actively carried out by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). We have lots of work to do in the direction of clearing the landmines, which are left behind by the Armenian armed detachments," the minister stated.