Uzbekcosmos and Chinese Siwei iron out advance of remote sensing technologies

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Uzbekcosmos and China’s Siwei company discussed further improvement of remote sensing technologies, Trend reports.

The issue was put under the microscope during the powwow between Uzbekcosmos and the delegation from China Siwei Company.



The parties also chewed the fat about collaboration in the realm of space imagery and geographic information systems.

China Siwei is a prominent satellite operator specializing in geospatial intelligence and application services, based in Beijing. The corporation has been active in the space sector since 1992 and currently has 40 Earth observation satellites in orbit.

