BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. In the heart of Azerbaijan’s capital, a dazzling spectacle unfolded, where the luminaries of the football realm gathered, with the legendary Lionel Messi shining brightest among the stars, accompanied by the illustrious Luis Suárez, the steadfast Sergio Busquets, and the graceful Jordi Alba, Trend reports.

The event took place at the Baku Crystal Hall and got off to a flying start with a lively performance by the "Natig" rhythm group, laying the groundwork for a night to remember.

Like a vibrant tapestry woven with notes and rhythms, the concert program unfolded as the world-renowned composer and singer Willy William enchanted the audience, filling the air with the sweet nectar of his melodies.

The cherry on top of the evening was the screening of a documentary film about Lionel Messi’s football career, giving the audience a chance to dive deep into the rich tapestry of triumphs and achievements of one of the all-time greats in the world of sports.