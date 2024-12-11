Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign direct investment in its economy

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 11 December 2024 11:11 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to about $4.5 billion in the period from January through September 2024, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

“The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include the UK - $1.3 billion, Türkiye - $911 million, Cyprus - $553 million, the UAE - $356 million, and Iran - $275 million," he noted.

