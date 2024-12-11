Azerbaijan's port industry sees women holding nearly half of managerial, administrative positions - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Women occupy 42 percent of managerial and administrative positions in the port industry, based on five-year data, the leading specialist of the Human Resources Department of the Baku Port Nurana Muradova said at an event on "Leadership excellence in advancing women's employment and career growth in Azerbaijan" held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Of course, this is a great success for us. Two years ago, the number of women in the Port of Baku was five percent, and today we have already brought this figure to 11 percent.

Following the port's development strategy, we plan to increase this number to 20 percent by 2030. For this purpose, Baku Port is implementing many projects,” Muradova added.

