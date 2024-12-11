Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijan unveils its foreign direct investment volume in global economies

Economy Materials 11 December 2024 11:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan unveils its foreign direct investment volume in global economies
Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in other countries totaled approximately $1.4 billion from January through September 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said in a media briefing, Trend reports.

"The top five countries receiving FDI from Azerbaijan include the UAE with $431 million, Türkiye with $175 million, Georgia with $96 million, the UK with $87 million, and Uzbekistan with $79 million," he said.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more