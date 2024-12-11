Azerbaijan unveils its foreign direct investment volume in global economies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in other countries totaled approximately $1.4 billion from January through September 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said in a media briefing, Trend reports.

"The top five countries receiving FDI from Azerbaijan include the UAE with $431 million, Türkiye with $175 million, Georgia with $96 million, the UK with $87 million, and Uzbekistan with $79 million," he said.

