Tajikistan to assume chairmanship of CIS Health Cooperation Council in 2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11. Tajikistan's Ministry of Health will assume the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Health Cooperation Council in 2025, Trend reports via the Executive Committee of the CIS.

The decision was made at the 37th session of the CIS Health Cooperation Council held in St. Petersburg, chaired by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

The meeting was attended by representatives from CIS member states, heads of key organizations, and chairpersons of the Council’s commissions, as well as the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member States and the CIS Executive Committee.

Participants highlighted that over 150 events were held within the framework of the Council this year, addressing around 200 issues.

The session focused on improving sanitary-epidemiological safety and health protection in member states, as well as organizing medical assistance during emergencies.

Council members also approved a series of methodological documents in the fields of transfusiology and sanitary protection of territories.