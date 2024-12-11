Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 11

Iran Materials 11 December 2024 10:36 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 27 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 17 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 458,448 rials, and one euro is 510,303 rials, while on December 10, one euro was 512,265.

Currency

Rial on December 11

Rial on December 10

1 US dollar

USD

485,448

484,606

1 British pound

GBP

619,197

619,326

1 Swiss franc

CHF

550,215

552,250

1 Swedish króna

SEK

44,179

44,428

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

43,475

43,651

1 Danish krone

DKK

68,428

68,689

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,721

5,711

1 UAE dirham

AED

132,185

131,955

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,578,015

1,576,890

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

174,503

174,070

100 Japanese yens

JPY

319,268

320,409

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

62,436

62,335

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,260,953

1,258,699

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

342,781

343,192

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

281,547

284,914

1 South African rand

ZAR

27,203

27,280

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,929

13,918

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,735

4,825

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

133,365

133,134

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

37,024

36,951

1 Syrian pound

SYP

37

37

1 Australian dollar

AUD

309,518

313,066

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

129,453

129,228

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,291,085

1,288,846

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

361,617

356,742

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

405,948

405,102

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,708

16,671

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

231

231

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

357,369

356,742

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

99,399

99,191

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

66,954

66,746

100 Thai baths

THB

1,436,281

1,436,952

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

109,621

109,511

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

338,815

338,779

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

684,694

683,506

1 euro

EUR

510,303

512,265

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

95,099

95,250

1 Georgian lari

GEL

172,985

173,618

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

30,562

30,626

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,046

7,033

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

148,452

148,198

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

285,561

285,063

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

836,334

835,529

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

44,514

44,435

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

138,320

138,181

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,946

9,945

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.

