Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 27 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 17 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to December 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 458,448 rials, and one euro is 510,303 rials, while on December 10, one euro was 512,265.

Currency Rial on December 11 Rial on December 10 1 US dollar USD 485,448 484,606 1 British pound GBP 619,197 619,326 1 Swiss franc CHF 550,215 552,250 1 Swedish króna SEK 44,179 44,428 1 Norwegian krone NOK 43,475 43,651 1 Danish krone DKK 68,428 68,689 1 Indian rupee INR 5,721 5,711 1 UAE dirham AED 132,185 131,955 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,578,015 1,576,890 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 174,503 174,070 100 Japanese yens JPY 319,268 320,409 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 62,436 62,335 1 Omani rial OMR 1,260,953 1,258,699 1 Canadian dollar CAD 342,781 343,192 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 281,547 284,914 1 South African rand ZAR 27,203 27,280 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,929 13,918 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,735 4,825 1 Qatari riyal QAR 133,365 133,134 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 37,024 36,951 1 Syrian pound SYP 37 37 1 Australian dollar AUD 309,518 313,066 1 Saudi riyal SAR 129,453 129,228 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,291,085 1,288,846 1 Singapore dollar SGD 361,617 356,742 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 405,948 405,102 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,708 16,671 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 231 231 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 357,369 356,742 1 Libyan dinar LYD 99,399 99,191 1 Chinese yuan CNY 66,954 66,746 100 Thai baths THB 1,436,281 1,436,952 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 109,621 109,511 1,000 South Korean won KRW 338,815 338,779 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 684,694 683,506 1 euro EUR 510,303 512,265 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 95,099 95,250 1 Georgian lari GEL 172,985 173,618 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 30,562 30,626 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,046 7,033 1 Belarus ruble BYN 148,452 148,198 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 285,561 285,063 100 Philippine pesos PHP 836,334 835,529 1 Tajik somoni TJS 44,514 44,435 1 Turkmen manat TMT 138,320 138,181 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,946 9,945

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 577,056 rials and $1 costs 546,272 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 561,338 rials, and the price of $1 totals 531,393 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 713,000–716,000 rials, while one euro is about 754,000–757,000 rials.