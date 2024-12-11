President of Uzbekistan makes proposal on dismissal of central bank's chairperson

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has submitted to the Senate of Oliy Majlis (Parliament) a submission on the dismissal of Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank Mamarizo Nurmuratov from his position, the press secretary of the President of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

According to the legislation, the Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank is nominated and dismissed by the Senate on the proposal of the President.

To note, Mamarizo Nurmuratov was appointed head of the Central Bank on June 6, 2017. His authority was extended by the Parliament for an additional five years in May 2022.