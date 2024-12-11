Azerbaijan elected as member of WOAH Management Control Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Republic of Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Management Control Committee of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

The Committee includes a total of 16 countries, including Azerbaijan, China, Australia, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Canada, and Chile.

The purpose of the Committee, established this year during the 91st session of the WOAH’s highest governing council, is to update the Organization’s regulatory documents, monitor and improve financial management, and address priority global issues in this field.

The Committee's work will be coordinated by a secretariat located at the WOAH headquarters. Various meetings will be held between representatives of member countries, and consultants and experts in relevant fields will participate. The Committee will prepare and present a "Report on Institutional, Technical, and Financial Management Assessment" to the WOAH leadership.

Azerbaijan will be represented on the Management Control Committee by the country’s WOAH representative, Head of the Department of Animal Health and Biosecurity at the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Chief State Veterinary Inspector, Galib Abdulaliyev.

