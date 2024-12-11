CFI Unveils CFI Financial Investment Company in Azerbaijan with Appointment of New Leadership, Ilgar Rustambayli (PHOTO)

CFI Financial Group, a global leader in online trading, proudly announces the rebranding of its Azerbaijan entity to CFI Financial Investment Company (CFI Azerbaijan). This change follows CFI’s acquisition of AzFinance Investment Company, announced in August, and aligns the newly acquired entity with the globally recognized CFI brand, unifying the brand across all markets.

CFI Azerbaijan will adopt the CFI name, logo, and tagline “Empower Yourself,” reflecting CFI’s commitment to empowering traders and investors with advanced, accessible, and personalized solutions through innovation, secure and fair-trading environments, and world-class partnerships.



Ilgar Rustambayli has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of CFI Azerbaijan in line with this rebranding. Ilgar brings extensive expertise in business development and market strategy from his distinguished career with global organizations, including Philip Morris, MIG Bank, and Coca-Cola.

At MIG Bank in Switzerland, Ilgar worked under the leadership of Hisham Mansour, who now also leads CFI, reinforcing a shared vision and continuity that will drive CFI’s mission in Azerbaijan and the surrounding region.

Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group added, “Our expansion into Azerbaijan is a testament to CFI’s dedication to bringing our world-class trading solutions to new markets. I am delighted to have Ilgar lead this important initiative, especially given our shared vision and history of collaboration. We are confident that, under his leadership, CFI Azerbaijan will set new standards of excellence and empower traders in Azerbaijan and beyond.”

“CFI’s mission resonates strongly with Azerbaijan’s increasing role in the region and its growing financial community,” said Ilgar Rustambayli. “Through our unified CFI brand, traders in Azerbaijan will experience the same high-quality trading environment, competitive conditions, and comprehensive access to multiple asset classes available in CFI’s other global markets. I am honored to lead CFI Azerbaijan and uphold the highest standards set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan as we embark on this exciting new chapter.”

The rebranding has already been completed, with CFI Azerbaijan set to operate from the state-of-the-art Crescent Business Center in Baku. The full launch of operations is expected by early 2025, building on CFI’s recent expansions in Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine, with South Africa anticipated to begin operations soon, further strengthening the group’s global presence.

About CFI: CFI Financial Group is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience, boasting the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in AI-driven trading tools and applications. The group supports elite sports through partnerships with organizations like AC Milan and FIBA WASL. It proudly names Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as their Global Brand Ambassador, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The group is also partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), demonstrating its commitment to promoting local culture and fostering community engagement. The group actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.