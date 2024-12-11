International experts validate Azercell's anti-corruption policy

The leading mobile operator extends ISO 37001:2016 certification for anti-bribery management systems

Azercell, Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator, has once again demonstrated its commitment to transparency and ethical business practices by successfully renewing its ISO 37001:2016 certification for anti-bribery management systems. The certification audit, conducted on October 16, 2024, by the Turkish firm Denetik Belgelendirme, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), confirmed that Azercell’s anti-corruption policies and procedures fully comply with international standards. The evaluation reaffirmed that the company operates in alignment with the highest principles of transparency and accountability.

ISO 37001 is the only internationally recognized standard for anti-bribery management systems, introduced by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2016. This certification highlights Azercell’s dedication to combating corruption and adhering to both local and international regulations, as well as global best practices. By maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Azercell actively cultivates an ethical business culture, ensuring integrity in its partnerships and operations.

It is worth mentioning that Azercell, first certified under ISO 37001 in 2020, remains the pioneer in the Azerbaijani telecommunications sector to achieve this esteemed accreditation.

For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/