Azerbaijan reveals volume of remittances by individuals abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The volume of remittances by individuals sent from Azerbaijan to foreign countries totaled $408 million from January through September 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said in a media briefing, Trend reports.

"Among the top five countries receiving remittances from Azerbaijan during this period are Türkiye with $118 million, the US - $45 million, Russia - $44 million, Georgia - $36 million, and the UK - $22 million," he added.

Will be updated