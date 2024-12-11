Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Business Materials 11 December 2024 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals volume of remittances by individuals abroad

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The volume of remittances by individuals sent from Azerbaijan to foreign countries totaled $408 million from January through September 2024, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said in a media briefing, Trend reports.

"Among the top five countries receiving remittances from Azerbaijan during this period are Türkiye with $118 million, the US - $45 million, Russia - $44 million, Georgia - $36 million, and the UK - $22 million," he added.

