Azerbaijan gearing up to expand nationwide radiostations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The number of radio stations in Azerbaijan will increase to 19, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismat Sattarov said at a seminar themed "Broadcasting in Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow", Trend reports.

"Over the past five years, the number of radio stations has doubled. Tenders have already been announced for two radio frequencies. If the tender is successful, the number of stations in Azerbaijan will reach 19," the chairman added.

The Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established as the authority controlling the field of audiovisual media by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021. The council guarantees the execution of the existing legislation, regulates the audiovisual media sphere, monitors audiovisual media in order to control conformity with the current legislation, and participates in the formation of state policy in the audiovisual media sphere.

