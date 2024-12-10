Azerbaijan's Agroservice announces tender for special-purpose machinery purchase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Agroservice Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) will purchase tractors, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of state procurement.

The company plans to purchase 50 tractors.

According to the information, in this regard, the organization has signed a contract with “Ganja Automobile Plant” Production Association for the amount of 2.3 million manat ($1.3 million).

To note, "Ganja Automobile Plant" Production Association was registered in 2007. The legal representative of the Production Association is Amin Aliyev.